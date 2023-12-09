Top track

Rad Museum - Off-Line (feat. DEAN & LeeHi)

Tabber & Rad Museum

La Place
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:00 pm
From €33.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Paris, we heard you loud and clear. Here's your second date.

Making their long-awaited return to Europe, you.will.knovv artists Tabber and Rad Museum are back and will be performing in cities near you!

Seoul Therapy and you.will.knovv are teaming up to b Read more

Presented by Seoul Therapy.

Tabber, Rad Museum

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

