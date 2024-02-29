Top track

Kite Thief + Iota // Cainhurst

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kite Thief is a high-voltage expanse of catharsis; an ecstatic space of rage, and a playful moment in time to lose yourself, without fear. Emanating from Bristol, the five-piece blend their diverse influences with the spice of disrupting & confronting toxi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kite Thief, IOTA, Cainhurst

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

