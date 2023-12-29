Top track

Frank Ocean - Pink + White

Frank Ocean’s Blonde V Orange: A Gospel Rendition

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Testify Gospel Choir deep dive into the mind and music of Frank Ocean with a Gospel rendition of his two pivotal albums, Blonde and Channel Orange, this December.

Experience the soul-stirring melodies of Channel Orange, including hits like 'Lost' and 'Thi

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

