Public Opinion

Two Man Advantage, Urban Waste, Dragons at Noon

The Kingsland
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
New York
$10.30

Public Opinion
About

Two Man Advantage, Urban Waste, Dragons at Noon, M.A.L.A.

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Two Man Advantage, Urban Waste

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

