Les concerné.e.s festival

La Flèche d'Or
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:30 pm
FilmParis
From €4
About

Le festival de court-métrage "Les concerné.e.s" célèbre la diversité dans la fiction. Pour cette occasion nous vous proposons une journée au programme chargé : une masterclass et une table ronde seront proposé pour encourager les jeunes creatif.ves, suivi

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open3:30 pm

