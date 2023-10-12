Top track

Don Toliver - Cardigan

Don Toliver: Official Afterparty

PRYZM Birmingham
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyBirmingham
£23

About

OFFICIAL CONCERT AFTER PARTY ft. Don Toliver @ PRYZM BIRMINGHAM!

This is the only place to see Don Toliver after his sold out concert!

Tickets now on sale, secure yours fast before they sell out!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by LC Everything Limited.

Lineup

Don Toliver

Venue

PRYZM Birmingham

182 Broad St, Birmingham B15 1DA, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

