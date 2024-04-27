Top track

Halcyon and On and On

Orbital - The Green and Brown Albums - Live 2024

Troxy
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
From £47.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event.

“There is the theory of the möbius, a twist in the fabric of space where time becomes a loop, and when we reach that point, what ever happened will happen again.” - Orbital

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If it is you...

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orbital

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

