Orbital - The Green Album - Live 2024

Troxy
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £47.23

About

“There is the theory of the möbius, a twist in the fabric of space where time becomes a loop, and when we reach that point, what ever happened will happen again.” - Orbital

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

Presented by Live Nation.

Orbital

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
