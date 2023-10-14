DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alter Hour

Tempest
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBrighton
Free
About

Alter Hour is back at the Tempest Inn for a free party!

Covering the range of old school & underground House/Deep House/Minimal/Tech House/Techno, with pristine sound powered by Martin Audio.

Always a road block - guarantee your space

YOU MUST BRING VALID ID

Presented by Tempest Inn.

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

