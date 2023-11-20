Top track

Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jammerz + Friendz

Omeara
Mon, 20 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ezra Collective - Life Goes On (feat. Sampa the Great)
Got a code?

About

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. In pioneering spirit, some of London's best underground music jamming collectives unite for the first time to curate a soulful musical experience at the renowned London Omeara.

A lineup of phenomenal Read more

Presented by The Five Points Project.

Lineup

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.