Nout

Spazio Nòva
Sat, 11 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsNovara
€10
Nout, un power trio al femminile dalla formazione a dir poco inconsueta, con flauto, arpa elettrificata e batteria. Il nome viene dalla mitologia egizia, dove Nut era la dea del cielo, della nascita, della resurrezione, la divinità che ogni notte ingoia il

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

