DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Radio Cargo + Home Boys

IBOAT
Thu, 9 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Radio Cargo, Home Boys

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.