Ciaoame! Lecce

Colella Games Cocktails Food
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLecce
Free

About

CIAOAME! è il primo Drag Race Tribute Show in Italia. Ogni domenica, dal 15 Ottobre, uno show in cui commentare e scambiarsi opinioni sulla competizione di drag queen più famosa degli ultimi tempi – insieme ad ospiti d’eccezione e in una nuova location!

CIAOAME!
Colella Games Cocktails Food

Via Manifattura Tabacchi 34, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

