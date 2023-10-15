Top track

The Narcotix - Lilith

The Narcotix, Charlie Belle, Anjali Rose

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Narcotix

Esther Quansah (guitars, vocals) and Becky Foinchas (keys, vocals) met in an elementary school chorus class in the ghostly woodlands of Woodbridge, Virginia. The daughters of African immigrants (Quansah from Cote D’Ivoire and Foinchas from Ca Read more

Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

