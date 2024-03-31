Top track

Elephant Stone - A Silent Moment

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elephant Stone

The Garrison
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elephant Stone - A Silent Moment
Got a code?

About

With a remarkable journey spanning over a decade, Elephant Stone has established itself as a vanguard in the psych-pop universe. Under the inspired leadership of Rishi Dhir, the band has ceaselessly pushed the boundaries of musical storytelling. Fueled by Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.