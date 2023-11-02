DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slow Pulp Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
Slow Pulp will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, performing and signing store-purchased copies of their new album Yard.

Your ticket provides free entry to the event.

Performance will begin promptly at 6pm, please arrive a few minutes early.

Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Slow Pulp

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open5:45 pm

