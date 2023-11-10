Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZIGZAG

E1
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22

About

Welcome to Zigzag, a new party for a new generation. For our first party we’re proud to present a roster of some of the hottest acts in the scene right now who will be taking over E1’s immersive space this November. Prepare to experience this space like yo Read more

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

3
Sweely, Sidney Charles, Felon5 and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

