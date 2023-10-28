DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Party Discosafari presents : Chouk Bwa & the Ångströmers live
a seguire Cristian Croce Djset + Guest TBA
PER I 15 ANNI DI DISCOSAFARI LA BAND HAITIANA E IL DUO ELETTRONICO BELGA ARRIVANO A MILANO (SOMANTI TOUR)
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023 sul palco di Apollo
