[×x×] Alviker + oJZEANE by AmsterDoom

Octogon
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
About

El Sábado 7 de octubre no hagas planes porque no te puedes perder el show que te traemos desde AmsterDoom.

[×x×] será una noche inolvidable ya que estaremos acompañados por nuestras sesiones residentes que harán 2 B2B, la incombustible Kastrek y dos de Read more

Organizado por Laboratorio Octogon, S.L..

Lineup

Alviker, Ojzeane

Venue

Octogon

C. Cerámica, 16, 28038 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

