DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frequenze Botaniche

DOPO Space
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREQUENZE BOTANICHE. Live session e vinyl selecta nel vivaio di Clinica Botanica, all'interno del coworking DOPO?, accompagnato da food & beverage locale.

Lineup:
19:30 Vinly Selecta: Roby Peach
21:30 Live: Complessino
23:00 Vinyl Selecta: Grem
& Read more

Presentato da Clinica Botanica

Venue

DOPO Space

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 51/10, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.