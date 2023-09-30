DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FREQUENZE BOTANICHE. Live session e vinyl selecta nel vivaio di Clinica Botanica, all'interno del coworking DOPO?, accompagnato da food & beverage locale.
Lineup:
19:30 Vinly Selecta: Roby Peach
21:30 Live: Complessino
23:00 Vinyl Selecta: Grem
&
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.