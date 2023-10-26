DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hellavision Television Network and Frog Farm Present: The Guy, Hellfarm

Purgatory
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
FilmNew York
$5.67
About

Hellavision Television Network is back with a new episode. THE GUY is the guy. He’s just the guy. He’s in every short. See if you can spot him. THE GUY is a jam packed, rizzed up, rolled joint, smoky meditation on capitalism, greed, and the successful rebr Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

