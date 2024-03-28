Top track

Seven Seas

King Prawn | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents UK Ska Punk legends King Prawn

Supports TBA

28/03/24 - Doors at 6pm

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road presents UK Ska Punk legends King Prawn

Supports TBA

28/03/24 - Doors at 6pm

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

King Prawn

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

