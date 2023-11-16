Top track

Focus - Hocus Pocus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Focus

The Fleece
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Focus - Hocus Pocus
Got a code?

About

An unmissable evening with the finest prog-rock band of all time, FOCUS

All ages

Presented by Dictionary Pudding
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.