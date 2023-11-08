DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KIN SOUL w/ Shaf.IQ and Jordan O in Kings Cross

Star of Kings, Kings Cross
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Star of Kings in King’s Cross to welcome an amazing line up on Wednesday, November 8th.

7:30pm —> Doors

—> JORDAN O

—> SHAF.IQ

—> KIN SOUL

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Shaf.IQ, KIN SOUL

Venue

126 York Wy, London N1 0AX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

