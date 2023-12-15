Top track

Kassel Jaeger - Dissipation of Light

Stephen O'Malley and François J Bonnet

The Lab
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$29.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

François J. Bonnet and Stephen O’Malley are long-term collaborators around editorial projects like Recollection GRM and Portraits GRM labels & SPECTRES journal. Their first album, Cylene appeared in late spring 2019, and the Cylene Suisse Redux LP in sprin Read more

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Andy Guthrie, Stephen O’Malley

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

