SPAGHETTI DISCO! Italian Extravaganza in London

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indulge in a Night of Italian Splendor

It's time to embrace the flavors, sounds, and style of Italy right in the heart of London! Join us at Colours Hoxton on December 1st for "Spaghetti Disco" – the ultimate Italian party experience that promises a night

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm

