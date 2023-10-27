DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🌐 M𝔒NINGA CL𝔘B 🌐
ℑ𝔩 𝔫𝔬𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔬 𝔠𝔩𝔲𝔟, 𝔦𝔩 𝔱𝔲𝔬 𝔠𝔩𝔲𝔟.
Torna la dj e producer canadese che ha spaccato lo scorso Moninga Open Air Festival.
Tanta energia influenzata da melodie trance e vibe nostalgiche, per una serata davvero iconica.
