Light Beams (record release!), Johnny Dynamite (record release!), Club USA

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 18th 2023
Light Beams + Johnny Dynamite + Club USA
10pm - $15 - All Ages

LIGHT BEAMS
Washington, DC
https://lightbeams.bandcamp.com/

JOHNNY DYNAMITE & THE BLOODSUCKERS
Brooklyn, NY
https://johnnydynamite.bandcamp.com/

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

