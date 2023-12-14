Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix

Warmduscher

100 Club
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
£28.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

100 Club presents... Warmduscher

After their first date sold out in two hours, Warmduscher add a second night at the 100 Club, as part of the venue's end-of-year series.

Support comes from Wesley Gonzalez and Industry Standard.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Industry Standard, Wesley Gonzalez, Warmduscher

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

