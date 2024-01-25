Top track

José González - Afterglow

An Exclusive Evening with José González - Film + Talk + Performance

EartH
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
From £34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

AN EXCLUSIVE EVENING with JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

AN EXCLUSIVE EVENING with JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

Featuring a screening of the new documentary about José, A Tiger in Paradise, followed by a unique live performance, consisting of a discussion between José & movie´s di

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

José González

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

