DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frog Dylan + The Early Mornings

The Victoria
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

INFINITY FARM PRESENTS

FROG DYLAN

THE EARLY MORNINGS

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Infinity Farm
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frog Dylan

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.