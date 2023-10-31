Top track

Sparkling System

23:59 Halloween Edition : Trym (All Night Long)

Transbordeur
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€38.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Son ascension est fulgurante et il joue désormais aux 4 coins de la planète, Trym aka Sparkling Boy, l'artiste que nous avions reçu lors du tout premier événement 23:59 est de retour et cette fois, pour une session all night long intimiste...

Année après

Présenté par 23:59 en accord avec le Transbordeur

Lineup

TRYM, Farkas

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

