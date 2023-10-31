DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Son ascension est fulgurante et il joue désormais aux 4 coins de la planète, Trym aka Sparkling Boy, l'artiste que nous avions reçu lors du tout premier événement 23:59 est de retour et cette fois, pour une session all night long intimiste...
