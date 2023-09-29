DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Platzverweis - Ein Punk Musical - FREITAG

ZIRKA
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
TheatreMünchen
Platzverweis ist ein Punkmusical von und mit der Münchner Subkultur, die auf der Suche nach Freiräumen ist.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

