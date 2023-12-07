DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seaforth

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Seaforth acoustic show live at Eddie's Attic!

One band. Two songwriters. Over 20 years of friendship. A 9,000-mile move from the Northern Beaches of Australia to Nashville, TN.

Seaforth — the country-pop duo featuring songwriters Tom Jordan and Mitch Tho Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Seaforth

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

