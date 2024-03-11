DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JOY. presents
RØRY
+ support
This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Any under 16s attending the venue must be accompanied by an adult, 18+. The accompanying adult will be required to show ID (valid driving licence or pas
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.