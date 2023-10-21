DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

b2b party #9

El Pumarejo
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La b2b party és un experiment i un repte alhora. Cada 15 minuts un algoritme seleccionarà una parella de DJs perquè explori les seves afinitats musicals. Les parelles seran úniques, és a dir no que es repetiran, i seleccionades de forma dinàmica buscant un Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.