Ghemon in "Una cosetta così"

Officina degli Esordi
Sun, 10 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tra musica, stand-up comedy e storytelling, nuovi appuntamenti dello spettacolo che ha messo d’accordo tutte le anime dell'artista e performer, in un racconto autoironico e diretto che affronta senza filtri la vita privata e quella pubblica di Gianluca.

Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Ghemon

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

