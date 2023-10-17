DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miguels Latin Vibe, MissFunkTion, The Peach Band

Hot Box
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Miguel has been a professional

Musician and vocalist for 25 years.

As a Top Tribute Artist. Performing as Freddie Mercury, Michael Bublè,

And Elvis Presley. He has his own album on iTunes and Spotify

Called “All’s said and done”. A country rock album F Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.