James Blake, Rhonda Intl. + MATTE pres. CMYK NYC

Public Records
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
A smokey nightclub situation by James Blake, Rhonda INTL & MATTE.

For those of us who live the life.

CMYK is a club experience, put those phones away and let's dance <3

--PUBLIC RECORDS SAFE SPACE POLICY:

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

James Blake

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

