BAE Party :Upper 90, Berou, Djé Djé b2b Ella Marto

La Java
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:30 pm
GigsParis
€14
La team BAE Party est de retour à la Java pour une nuit de folie !

Dans un monde musical en constante évolution, où la Trance retrouve sa place de prédilection, nous vous invitons à une expérience unique, une immersion dans l'univers captivant de la Tranc Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

