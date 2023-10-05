DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ali Woods: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Following his sell-out debut Edinburgh Fringe run, award-winning stand-up and viral sketch-maker Ali Woods returns to Angel with a load of new jokes!

“Woods is the real deal” - Evening Standard.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Ali Woods

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.