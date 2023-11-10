Top track

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY ONE

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 10 Nov, 5:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY ONE

THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX

BLACK LUNG

GEEZER

LÜGER

WITCHPIT

COSMIC REAPER

ALL AGES

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

3
The Atomic Bitchwax, Geezer, Black Lung and 3 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

