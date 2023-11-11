Top track

Something in the Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Depression, Baby

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Something in the Way
Got a code?

About

Depression, Baby celebrate a landmark year and debut headline tour, with a LDN underplay at Notting Hill Arts Club.

Cat Ryan & Bayboards join in support.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp Promotions.

Lineup

Depression, Baby, BAYBOARDS, Cat Ryan

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.