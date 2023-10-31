DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Resistance: Anthony Rother (Hybrid Live)

Rashõmon Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€10
About

LINEUP BLACKBOX: Anthony Rother (Hybrid Live), Asymptote, Giorgia Ferrero

LINEUP R-BAR: tba

RESI E RIMBORSI: è possibile ottenere il rimborso dell'evento, esclusivamente richiedendolo prima dell'inizio. Una volta iniziato l'evento non sarà possibile emet

Lineup

Anthony Rother

Venue

Rashõmon Club

Via Degli Argonauti 16, 00154 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

