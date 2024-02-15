Top track

Rebe - Corazón Partio (feat. Juan Azul)

Rebe

16 toneladas
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€13.50

About

Rebe es una muñeca extraviada que al apretarla produce susurros, gritos y acordes que mil veces han sonado en la tradición de la canción española, esta vez atravesados por interferencias que parecen colarse desde una feria cercana o un bosque lejano. Fue c...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
Lineup

Rebe

Venue

16 toneladas

Carrer de Ricardo Micó, 3, 46009 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

