The Lucky Devils Band Showcase

Hotel Congress Plaza
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, November 21st

7 PM Doors, 8 PM Show

FREE on the Plaza

The Lucky Devils Band, a customizable event band, showcase their talents! This showcase is the band rehearsal evening - they'll be playing new and old material, and they'll probably play som Read more

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

