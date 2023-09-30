DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
V.O. in italiano
Yuri, ragazzo rinchiuso in una vita senza scintille da una zia che lo tratta come un bambino, trova in Agostino, un girovago già uomo ma con lo spirito di un ragazzino, la spinta ad andarsene e a lasciarsi dietro una gabbia di troppo amor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.