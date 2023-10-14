DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUW Dark Disco Riders w/ Mystery Affair & Mufti

Sala Upload
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:55 pm
PartyBarcelona
€8.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepárate para la experiencia de fiesta definitiva con el regreso de SUW DISCO RIDERS a la sala UPLOAD de Barcelona. Traeremos el calor con un line up que te dejará boquiabierto.

En una esquina del escenario, tenemos a Mystery Affair, quien se encuentra*** Read more

Organizado por Sala Upload.

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

