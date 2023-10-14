DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prepárate para la experiencia de fiesta definitiva con el regreso de SUW DISCO RIDERS a la sala UPLOAD de Barcelona. Traeremos el calor con un line up que te dejará boquiabierto.
En una esquina del escenario, tenemos a Mystery Affair, quien se encuentra***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.