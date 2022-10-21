DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
General Admission - Standing Room Only
Unreserved Seating - Seats will be reserved for seated ticket holders ONLY. First come, first served.
VIP Tickets: $250 - VIP tables include 4 seats, swag, personal table for four directly in front of the stage and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.