DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AeReA

Ecomuseo del Mare
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AeReA

Panzetti/Ticconi

In costante prossimità, come facenti parte di un’unica anatomia, umani e bandiere compaiono da un fitto buio. Bandiere di un grigio argenteo si presentano ripulite da stemmi o simboli, sino a raggiungere la loro essenza plastic Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Ecomuseo del Mare

Via Messina Marine 27, 90123 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.